US bear ‘Hank the Tank’ on the run from police is actually 3 different bears

by Lochie Schuster

Credit: R Lolli Morrow/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A very hungry black bear affectionately known as ‘Hank the Tank’ has been causing havoc in Lake Tahoe, breaking into dozens of homes for food.

‘Hank the Tank’ has been on the run from Californian police after breaking into more than 30 homes to get its paws on some tasty treats.

But authorities have recently discovered that the infamous Hank is actually three different bears.

Hank the Tank
Credit: South Lake Tahoe Police Department / BearLeague

DNA evidence has suggested that there are actually two other hungry, hungry bears behind some of the break-ins that have damaged dozens of homes in Lake Tahoe.

‘Hank the Tank’ is also known by locals as ‘Jake’ or ‘Yogi’ or just ‘Big Guy’, but it looks like each of the bear-burglars can have their own nickname now – it’s just a matter of which one gets the cut.

More to come.

