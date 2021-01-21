Knowing how to make money in GTA 5 Online isn’t an exact science, it’s a mindset. Find out how to conquer the digital hordes with these 5 strategies.

GTA 5 Online has grown consistently since its 2013 release. Of course, this has resulted in a push for players to achieve ever greater feats of buffoonery in search of clout in the community. This in turn has revitalised entire discussion boards where gamers turn over the finer points of how to make money in GTA 5 Online as if they were discussing stocks.

Making a name for yourself in GTA Online, much like in life, is helped hugely by stacking bags on bags and then throwing money at your problems. Remember, everything’s easier when you’re rich. To help you achieve that goal, we’ve looked at five different ways to make bank in the fastest possible time.

Heists

First off, you’re going to want to suck it up and complete the cookie cutter multi-stage missions from Story Mode. This should give you a cheeky lil’ $200,000 nest egg to build yourself a dope crib complete with a heist room. From there you can grab all the teammates you’ll need, and plan all the nefarious deeds possible to rake in the green.

Heists, especially on hard, are a surefire way to pull in upwards of $1,000,000 from a successful run. And remember, a brand new ‘steal-shit’ adventure was added in the game’s huge December 2020 update The Cayo Perico Heist.

Gambling

If you’re yet to bust through the early stages of the game, but seeking immediate money, there’s nothing stopping you from hitting up the GTA Online casino. But gamble at your own risk; bear in mind that counting digital cards is highly improbable, and that we can’t all be Russian mob bosses.

The wins are literally limitless, however the losses are limited to everything you have.

Double money events

Step one to making money in GTA 5 Online – do not ever stop taking advantage of Rockstar’s double money events. Every Thursday they’ll refresh their list and crack open their coffers, so keep an eye out for what’ll score you big bucks and smash them again and again. You’ll be drowning in moolah in no time.

Double Money events will most often be stacked onto gun running and time trial missions, which can translate into earning a potential $100,000 an hour.

Special cargo

The spiritual home of grief, special cargo runs involve you setting yourself up as a CEO and taking on contracts to swipe the eponymous special cargo as crates from various spots in Los Santos. The difficulty comes from them only being accessible in Public Free Mode.

Here you’ve opened yourself up to attack from the bottom feeding low-lifes that populate the cesspool that is GTA Online. They get minor rewards for ruining your day, but you can score some major rewards if you manage to avoid them.

This absolute madness

Some people on Reddit love a good spreadsheet. That’s no secret, but this thread goes deep on how to maximise your travel time, juggle cooldowns, and absolutely crush missions to make the virtual money printer go brrrrr. You’re looking at $350-$420,000 an hour, no cap.

Now that you know how to make money in GTA 5 Online, make sure you use your powers for good. There’s too many griefers out there already.