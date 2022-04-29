en English
The internet reacts to James Corden leaving ‘The Late Late Show’

by Lochie Schuster

James Corden leaving

Credit: CBS

TV host James Corden has revealed he will finish his time with The Late Late Show at the end of next year following an eight-and-a-half-year stint as host.

Media personality James Corden revealed to Deadline that 2023 will be his last year as host of the The Late Late Show on CBS.

“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show,” Corden revealed.

James Corden
Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

“I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

The reaction to the news has been pretty mixed, with some completely devastated, while others have been doing their own ‘Carpool Karaoke’ renditions of Hallelujah to celebrate the news.

Some people think Corden’s playing the long game to facilitate a One Direction reunion, sacrificing his career for the greater good of the world.

Others are worried that the media personality will ruin more Hollywood blockbusters now that he has extra time on his hands.

UK residents don’t seem like they’ll be too welcoming when Corden returns to his native country.

But jokes aside, as none other than Perez Hilton says, Corden’s career was no accident.

The headline Perez is talking about can be seen when you open the article, reading: “James Corden exits ‘The Late Late Show’ after controversial eight-year run.”

Seems like some people haven’t worked out that TV remotes have a little button that actually changes the channel if you don’t like what’s on.

