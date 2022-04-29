The internet reacts to James Corden leaving ‘The Late Late Show’

TV host James Corden has revealed he will finish his time with The Late Late Show at the end of next year following an eight-and-a-half-year stint as host.

“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show,” Corden revealed.

“I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

The reaction to the news has been pretty mixed, with some completely devastated, while others have been doing their own ‘Carpool Karaoke’ renditions of Hallelujah to celebrate the news.

Some people think Corden’s playing the long game to facilitate a One Direction reunion, sacrificing his career for the greater good of the world.

James Corden retiring from the Late Late Show just to get the 1D reunion we all need is a Directioner's level of commitment. — BostonKatie617 (@BKatie617) April 29, 2022

Others are worried that the media personality will ruin more Hollywood blockbusters now that he has extra time on his hands.

This is NOT good news. Think about how many bad movies James Corden made WHILE he had a full time job. A Pandora's box has been unleashing. He'll be spider-man before the decade's out https://t.co/IdOAl0QA4w — Quinton Reviews🎬 (@Q_Review) April 28, 2022

oh great, James Corden has even more time to be in every fucking musical for no fucking reason — Babs Gray (@BabsGray) April 29, 2022

UK residents don’t seem like they’ll be too welcoming when Corden returns to his native country.

BREAKING NEWS: James Corden is returning to the UK after quitting US show The UK: https://t.co/LJciFn5D5m — Andy Jackson (@adjacksonuk86) April 29, 2022

“James Corden announces he is leaving The Late Late Show to return to Britain” Me at UK border: pic.twitter.com/b7zhaMgy42 — Chris Rose (@ArchRose90) April 29, 2022

But jokes aside, as none other than Perez Hilton says, Corden’s career was no accident.

Such a stupid headline. #JamesCorden was an undeniable success on CBS. And he will be greatly missed! https://t.co/0Zc9pOR0cl — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) April 29, 2022

The headline Perez is talking about can be seen when you open the article, reading: “James Corden exits ‘The Late Late Show’ after controversial eight-year run.”

Seems like some people haven’t worked out that TV remotes have a little button that actually changes the channel if you don’t like what’s on.