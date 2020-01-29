Joni Mitchell’s ‘Shine’ is getting its first-ever vinyl release

Attention Joni Mitchell fans! The first-ever vinyl release of Mitchell’s best-selling 2007 album Shine has just been announced.

The release will be pressed on 180-gram vinyl and is set for release in April this year through Craft Recordings.

After a decade-long break from music, Joni Mitchell returned in 2007 with her deeply pensive album, Shine – and now it’s coming to vinyl for the first time.

Shine was the 19th studio album from Mitchell, and the singer’s first collection of original material in almost a decade, following her well-publicised break with the music business.

Mitchell described Shine to be “as serious a work as I’ve ever done” – inspired by environmental, social, and political turmoil that surrounded the era of the Iraq War.

The ten-track album is pensive in mood, with reflective lyrics and minimalist piano melodies. The album’s title track features an appearance by longtime friend James Taylor on guitar, and elsewhere Mitchell revisits her iconic 1970 hit Big Yellow Taxi, which takes on an eerily prophetic quality 37 years later. Album opener, One Week Last Summer, also received the 2008 Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Pop Performance.

The vinyl is now available for pre-order ahead of its release on April 3rd, head here for more info.