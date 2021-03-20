French duo Justice hit Justin Bieber with legal action over alleged logo plagiarism

Popstar Justin Bieber is under fire once again, receiving a cease and desist letter in regards to his new album Justice. Can Biebs ever catch a break?

Justin Bieber is notoriously in the headlines for being on the wrong side of the law. Granted, it has been quite a while since we have heard from the former bad boy, and many have forgiven him for his wrongs in the past. However, Bieber has just released his new album Justice, and a little Grammy-winning French band also named Justice have a few things to say about its cover art.

On the 26th of February, Bieber revealed the artwork for his new album, Justice. The artwork features a photo of the singer on a green-hued background, with the word Justice across the bottom. French duo Justice and their label Ed Banger Records claim there are similarities between this cover art and the band’s logo. Strategically using the ‘T’ in the word Justice as a crucifix, the French duo claim this is blatantly copying their signature cross that they’re recognised by.

The cease and desist letter was sent to Justin’s Bieber’s lawyer and management, dated the 10th of March. The letter, which was obtained by Rolling Stone stated, “‘Your use of the Mark is illegal. You have not received permission from Justice to utilize the Mark. Moreover, Bieber’s work is in no way affiliated with, supported by, or sponsored by Justice.”

The symbol of the crucifix was trademarked by the French duo in France in 2008 as well as in the European Union in 2014, according to Rolling Stone.

So Bieber’s team are in the wrong if they clearly copied the duo, right? Well here’s where it gets tricky – according to Rolling Stone, Bieber’s team did reach out to the management of Justice in an email, with attempts to get in contact with the designer who created their logo.

“We’re trying to track down the designer who did the below logo for Justice. Was hoping you could help point me in the right direction,” the email read, from a member of Bieber’s management team. Justice’s management reportedly replied, “I’m available to discuss about logo design sometime next week.”

According to the letter obtained by Rolling Stone, after receiving the email from Justice’s team, Bieber’s team ceased communication.

Infringement only occurs if it is in the same font. Also there is a blade seen piercing the stylistic different T, suggesting the Biebs is making an artistic criticism. Counter sue for legal fees. — teri (@very_teri) March 18, 2021

Many have shared their thoughts on Twitter about the whole affair, stating that the fonts are not the same, therefore suing is unnecessary.

Justin Bieber’s new album Justice is the singer’s sixth studio album. Following Changes, which did not quite live up to expectations, Bieber’s new music is refocused and shows he is back to his old roots.