Listen to ‘League of Legends’ supergroup K/DA’s debut EP, featuring Kim Petras and TWICE

Virtual League of Legends K-pop girl group K/DA have released their debut EP ALL OUT, containing features from the likes of Kim Petras, TWICE, and Aluna.

The EP is now available on most streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. The original line-up of Madison Beer, Jaira Burns, plus Miyeon and Soyeon of (G)I-DLE still remains, now accompanied by a host of features.

K/DA consists of four League of Legends champions: Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa. The group debuted at the 2018 League of Legends World Championship Final, performing their debut single POP/STARS. Though K/DA was inactive the next year as Riot Games brought out another virtual group in the form of True Damage, the group came back this year for the 2020 World Championship.

This year, Riot added their latest champion Seraphine to the line-up, the in-universe story being that the Starry-Eyed Songstress rose from her indie roots to join the supergroup.

K/DA have since become immensely popular, with the music video for POP/STARS having 390 million views on YouTube, furthering the crossover between League of Legends and K-pop fans.

Riot Games has even continued its partnership with French fashion house Louis Vuitton by having K/DA outfitted in creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s previous collections.

Louis Vuitton and Ghesquière previously designed skins for the champions Qiyana and Senna, released a capsule collection, and designed the trophy travel case for the Summoner’s Cup.

In an interview with Yahoo! Finance’s Nick Summers, head of Riot Music Group Toa Dunn stated that K/DA was but the start of a “thriving music universe” and that the ALL OUT EP is only “the first stop in what will ultimately be a long road of future releases to come.”

Despite Dunn’s assurance that Riot Games’ “main target isn’t revenue right now”, it appears that this EP will make huge waves and give the Los Angeles-based developer another revenue stream beyond League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, VALORANT, and the upcoming turn-based RPG Ruined King.

Listen to ALL OUT below.