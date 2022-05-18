Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress was a “big mistake”

The designer who drew the original sketch for Marilyn Monroe’s nude dress thinks Kim Kardashian never should have worn it.

Recently, Kim Kardashian just decided to wear Marilyn Monroe’s famed naked dress to the Met Gala but legendary fashion designer Bob Mackie thinks it was the wrong move.

Bob Mackie, who actually did the original sketch for Marilyn’s dress back in 1962 when he was working as an assistant to Jean Louis, spoke to Entertainment Weekly and was asked what he thought about Kimmy’s choice to flaunt the historic gown.

“I thought it was a big mistake. [Marilyn] was a goddess. A crazy goddess, but a goddess. She was just fabulous. Nobody photographs like that. And it was done for her. It was designed for her. Nobody else should be seen in that dress.” Mackie said.

The dress certainly was made for Marilyn. Other than being designed for her, the fabric was actually dyed to perfectly match her skin tone and Monroe was sewn into the thing before performing Happy Birthday, Mr. President.

Historians mimmic Mackie’s concerns as many have pointed out that oxygen and general movement can affect the preservation of the dress. The Costume Institute host Alicia Malone said: “The Costume Institute is so careful about how they are handling these historic items. So, it was quite alarming that she was able to wear it. I personally wish she wore a replica instead of the real thing.”

Luckily for Kim Kardashian, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! had ownership of the dress and she just happened to have a friend there who let her borrow it.

Kim did tell Vogue that she had to go on a strict diet in order to fit the dress, admitting that she hadn’t eaten carbs or sugar for three weeks.