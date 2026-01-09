L-FRESH THE LION and So.Crates to headline Hip-Hop show at Shotkickers

Melbourne’s hip-hop scene is about to ignite.

Sensible Antixx Records has announced a stacked night for Hip-Hop heads, with L-FRESH THE LION and So.Crates set to headline Shotkickers on Thursday, January 29.

The show promises to celebrate hip hop’s power to tell stories, move crowds, and honour culture — from deeply personal lyricism to golden-era inspired grooves.

L-FRESH THE LION has cemented himself as one of Australia’s most vital voices in hip hop. Known for his commanding storytelling and community-rooted perspective, he’s the voice behind WE THE KINGS, the Sydney Kings’ official theme song, and was named a YouTube Australian ambassador for its global Creators for Change initiative.

A recent ARIA nominee and Double J Artist of the Year contender, L-FRESH has shared stages with Nas, Talib Kweli, Dead Prez, and even Sir Elton John and Malala Yousafzai. His October 2025 EP REINCARNATED delves into resilience, ambition, grief and rebirth, marking him as a live force not to be missed.

Joining him is So.Crates, the Melbourne/Adelaide duo of producer Skomes and lyricist Cazeaux O.S.L.O. Since forming in 2013, they’ve carved out a reputation for high-energy, soul-infused performances that channel ’90s boom bap with jazz and summer-night vibes.

Their debut album Malcolm After Mecca (2022), reissued through Bedroom Suck, earned Music Victoria and Soundmerch award nods, praised for its sharp lyricism and elevated production.

With festival appearances from Strawberry Fields to WOMADelaide, So.Crates prove the golden era of hip hop is alive and thriving.

Where: Shotkickers, Melbourne/Naarm

When: Thursday, January 29

Who: L-FRESH THE LION & So.Crates

Tickets are available here.