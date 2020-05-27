Learn how to build unforgettable music events in our free online workshop

At 5pm today (Wednesday May 27) Happy Mag and the City of Sydney will present Building Your Own Events, a free online workshop. If you’re a young or emerging musician based in Sydney and beyond, we encourage you to tune in.

During this workshop you’ll learn how to engage local venues when it’s time to start booking gigs, the basics of DIY events, and now that it’s a possibility, the value of online events in lockdown and beyond.

Clueless about booking gigs? Want a few tips for putting on great live shows? Tune into Building Your Own Events, the latest free workshop by Happy Mag and City of Sydney.

Happy Mag’s Music Editor Tom Cameron and Partnerships Manager Nick Leighton will be running the Building Your Own Events workshop. Outside of their work with Happy Mag, both Tom and Nick have played in a number of Sydney-based bands, performing at and programming many events over the last 10 years.

Alison Avron, who owns and operates Camperdown-based venue The Newsagency, will also be phoning in for a live Q&A with Tom and Nick. She’ll be sharing her event knowledge from the venue’s side, providing sage advice on the best ways to approach venues for live bookings, as well as sharing a few common mistakes she sees from bands.

Building Your Own Events is the second workshop in the Building Your Creative Community series, presented by Happy Mag and City of Sydney. All workshops will be streamed live via the Happy Mag Facebook page, meaning absolutely anybody is free to watch – any questions asked in the chat will also be answered during the stream.

Check out the full workshop schedule below:

Workshop Schedule

May 20 – Collaborating and Networking – WATCH

May 27 – Building Your Own Events – RSVP

June 3 – What Your Community Can Do For You – RSVP

June 10 – Your Wider Community – RSVP

June 12 – Pyjama Jam: Live at Your Place – Coming soon!