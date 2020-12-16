The Liberal Party is giving you the chance to win a surfing lesson with Tony Abbott (or brunch with Alan Jones)

No, you read that correctly. The Liberal Party is holding an election fundraiser and the prizes include brunch with Alan Jones or a surfing lesson with former PM Tony Abbott.

There’s winning a meet and greet with your favourite artist or icon, and then there’s winning a sit down with the terribly opinionated and outright disgusting former radio host that is Alan Jones.

Granted, a surfing lesson with Tony Abbott has the potential to not be quite so bad, as he at least *might* know a thing or two about surfing, but we don’t think that Alan Jones knows a thing at all about just being a decent human being.

The prizes are being offered as part of a Liberal Party fundraiser, which is seeking to increase support (and obviously cash), to win back Tony Abbott’s former seat of Warringah in Sydney.

The former PM lost the seat when Olympian Zali Steggall turned to politics as an independent candidate and absolutely smashed him with one simple standpoint: that climate change is happening and needs to be addressed.

A Liberal Party flyer for the upcoming event advertises that there are “more than a dozen amazing prizes to be won in support of the campaign to win back the federal seat of Warringah” – and there certainly are some ‘amazing’ prizes to be won.

Political meet and greets with Environment Minister Matt Kean at Taronga Zoo, MP Jason Falinksi at a rugby match, and a beer tasting with MP James Griffin are also on offer. While others are slightly more glamourous, with dinners at fancy Sydney businesses such as Pullman Quay Grand Hotel, Alfredo’s Restaurant, and the XOPP at Darling Square up for grabs – which Senator Andrew Bragg will happily tag along for.

It would be such a shame if everybody accidentally misspelled Alan Jones and #AnalJones started trending, wouldn't it. — Claire G. Coleman (@clairegcoleman) September 16, 2020

With the raffle to be drawn in February next year, donors haven’t got long to secure their chance to meet the “legendary broadcaster” that is Alan Jones and really pick his brain on what was definitely a very divisive career, to say the least.