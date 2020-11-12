LISTEN: Woodes – ‘Crystal Ball’

Woodes has released her sophomore album, Crystal Ball, a cross-stitch of meticulous electronic production, hooky, pop-inspired verses, and opera hall-ready orchestral arrangements. Listen to Crystal Ball below.

Woodes is a Melbourne-based songwriter and one of the country’s most prominent indie pop voices. With sharp electronic production serving as the foundation of her tunes, Woodes has to date released two albums to widespread acclaim.

Crystal Ball was announced midway through 2020, when the realities of a long-term coronavirus lockdown were becoming all too apparent. In opposition to this, Woodes decided to launch the album within a Minecraft world of her own creation where fans could live amongst visual representations of the songs, and become part of the Crystal Ball story as it was revealed.

Crystal Ball is out now. Stream or purchase your copy here.