Still got a Dine & Discover voucher lying around? Why not use it for Margy Week at the Bank Hotel?

The legends at Newtown’s Bank Hotel are serving up delicious $12 margaritas this weekend to celebrate International Margarita Day.

Friday arvo has made its long-awaited return, and there’s no better way to bring in the weekend than a freshly mixed, zesty cocktail to celebrate Margy Week at The Bank Hotel.

If for some outlandish reason you still need a deal-sweetener – you can enjoy two free margs courtesy of the NSW Government, because The Bank is joyfully accepting Dine & Discover vouchers.

To take those precious dollars off your bill, all you have to do is wink at the bartender (you’ll probably have to present a valid Dine NSW voucher too, which can be found on the home page of the Service NSW by tapping the “Vouchers” button).

Their ‘Margy of the Week’ is a mouth-watering watermelon & yuzu margarita, which you can grab for just $12 until Sunday.

If you have any doubts about the quality of such affordable margs – don’t, because The Bank is teaming up with their friends at Patrón Tequila to help celebrate the zestiest day this week, International Margarita Day.

In two weeks’ time, The Bank will also be hosting some great local bands for this year’s King St Carnival. From March 11-13 you’ll be able to enjoy free performances from incredible live acts like Baby Beef, C.O.F.F.I.N, Scabz, and Flight to Dubai.

See you there!