Watch Montaigne perform her Eurovision track live from Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Montaigne is a kindred spirit with mesmerising musical talent. Her performance of Technicolour for Eurovision 2021 makes her a fierce contender.

When I think Montaigne, I think of a colourful and uncompromising creative output. Recently, the artist created a free sample pack as part of Happy Mag’s Sydney Sounds series. This week, she revealed Australia’s official entry into the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

After seeing her premiere the track live at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, we’re convinced Technicolour is ready to go the distance. Let’s talk about it.

If the name Montaigne isn’t ringing any bells for you, give her 2016 breakout Because I Love You a spin. Like that song, Technicolour is outstanding, packed with rapidly-bouncing melodies and utterly vulnerable lyricism.

The real standout, however, is Montaigne’s vocal elasticity. She trills just about every note and hops in and out of falsetto with incredible ease. Accompanied with just two backing dancers, the pressure to entertain is almost squarely placed on Montaigne, but of course, she delivers.

Sporting an all-white getup on a triangle stage, the performance looks as epic as it sounds. After the ear-worm chorus line“techni-techni-colour!” and the bridge (which boasts a key change), Montaigne concludes the track with a tribal-sounding shout.

Then, the artist and her backup dancers point finger guns at the crowd. Watch out, Eurovision. There’s a worthy contender from Australia this year, and you’ll be hard-pressed to ignore her.

Listen to Technicolour below:

For the producers out there, Montaigne recently teamed up with Happy Mag to produce her very own Sydney Sounds sample pack. The series invites an artist to take a chunk of field recordings at a location of their choosing before building an Ableton Live pack and a demo beat, all free to download.

For Montaigne’s pack, she spent a morning at Maroubra skate park recording the many recognisable sounds a skateboard makes – and maybe the noise of someone taking a stack.

Check out what went down when she was there below, and download Montaigne’s Sydney Sounds sample pack for yourself here.