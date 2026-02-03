Netflix drops trailer for new Stranger Things spin-off

Stranger Things is getting an animated spin-off this April.

Just when the world thought they were done with Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers have pulled a classic “psych!” move.

Netflix has just dropped the very first trailer for the new animated spin-off, and with it announced its release date as April 23rd.

The show will be named Stranger Things: Tales From ’85, set between Season 2 and 3, and is apparently going to be a bit more of a family friendly version than the original.

Great news for anyone who wanted to watch Stranger Things with the kids they babysit but was worried those scenes of the demogorgon stealing children in the dead of night might freak them out a bit – don’t worry, the Duffer Bros have you sorted!

The series has apparently been in the works for a while, but after the kids in the main series went from ages 11 to 22 in what was supposed to be five years, it’s no wonder fans had their doubts.

Nevertheless, they must’ve pushed the release date forward once the first few episodes of the sci-fi series’ latest season got almost 60 million views in its first five days – breaking the record for an English language show.

None of the original cast will make a return for the new series, which also probably has something to do with the ten plus years spent filming the first 5 seasons – take those child-star royalties and run with them, guys!

On top of all this, the Duffer brothers have already begun teasing another live-action spin-off, but this time without the iconic main characters.

Whether or not they’re planning to just keep doing spin-offs until they reach billionaire status is unclear. More to come.