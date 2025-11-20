Noah Bates Confronts Heartbreak with Arena-Sized Ambition in ‘Lying Eyes’

Melding the sounds of INXS and The 1975, Bates transforms relationship decay into a soaring, synth-driven masterpiece.

In the crowded landscape of indie-pop, authenticity is the currency that separates fleeting trends from lasting talent.

Noah Bates, a self-produced artist who burst onto the scene in 2023, is proving he has it in spades.

With his debut single ‘Coffee In Japan’ racking up an impressive 58,000 Spotify plays and a sold-out live show under his belt, Bates has built a foundation of genuine connection.

His newest release, ‘Lying Eyes,’ is a powerful statement of artistic evolution, solidifying his place as a songwriter with both a keen pop sensibility and a rock and roll heart.

Drawing clear inspiration from rock and pop icons like The 1975 and Sam Fender, Bates has previously showcased an aptitude for crafting relatable narratives.

However, with ‘Lying Eyes,’ he ambitiously reaches for the grandeur of the 80s arena greats he admires, name-checking INXS and Bruce Springsteen.

The track immediately envelops the listener in a world of shimmering synth pads and a driving, reverb-soaked drum beat that feels both nostalgic and utterly contemporary.

It’s a soundscape built for both solitary night drives and a crowd singing along in unison.

Lyrically, Bates moves beyond the wistful romance of ‘Coffee In Japan’ into more complex emotional territory.

‘Lying Eyes’ delves into the painful deceit that lingers in a broken relationship, exploring the poignant idea that “we don’t always try to fix the things we break.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Bates (@noahbatesmusic)

His vocal performance carries a weary yet resonant weight, perfectly capturing the exhaustion of maintaining a facade when love has already faded.

The chorus soars with a melancholic grandeur, where the contrast between the bright, expansive instrumentation and the somber theme creates a beautifully cathartic tension.

‘Lying Eyes’ is a significant step forward for Noah Bates. It demonstrates a artist rapidly maturing, confidently blending his influences into a sound that is distinctly his own.

He transforms the personal ache of a fractured relationship into a universal anthem, proving that the biggest pop moments often come from the most honest places.

With this release, Bates has earned our anticipation for what comes next.