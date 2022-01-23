Our fave PM, Jacinda Ardern cancelled her wedding because of COVID

The world’s coolest PM, Jacinda Ardern has had to put her wedding on hold as NZ moves into a red light COVID setting.

New Zealand are tightening gathering rules again after implementing new COVID “red light” rules and that means the PM we wish we had, Jacinda Ardern is forced to cancel her wedding.

Naturally, the NZ Prime Minister is setting a good example and reassuring the country that their COVID restrictions apply to her too. We just cannot imagine Sco Mo making the same call.

Ardern announced the decision to tighten COVID restrictions and confirmed that her plans to get married over the summer were ruined but, like a champ, she said: “such is life”.

“My wedding will not be going ahead, but I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic,” Ardern said.

“And to anyone who’s caught up in that scenario, I’m so sorry, but we’re all so resilient and I know we understand that we’re doing this for one another.

“I am no different to… thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic.”

It really shouldn’t be that amazing to us that a Prime Minister would put the safety measures, deemed necessary for the whole country, above her own social life. But here we are.

What a champion.