Sony delays PS5 reveal amid global protests

Recently, it was speculated that Sony would be making a major announcement on the PlayStation 5, their eagerly awaited next-gen console. At last, the rumours were confirmed, with a reveal slated to take place on June 4.

Yet, amid the global protest movement in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police, the company has decided to pause any further announcements on the PS5, citing the need to “allow more important voices to be heard.”

Sony was set to reveal more details on their next-gen console, PlayStation 5, on June 4. The company has instead postponed the event amid global protests.

Compared to its next-gen rival in the Xbox Series X, details surrounding the PS5 have been scant. When Sony eventually confirmed the event, Sony Interactive Entertainment President and CEO Jim Ryan said, “This digital showcase will run for a bit more than an hour and, for the first time, we will all be together virtually experiencing the excitement together.”

In the wake of the recent events, however, the company decided to postpone the event, taking to Twitter to explain their actions, “While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration…”

A difficult, yet understandable decision.