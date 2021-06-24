’Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game’ is coming to Xbox for free, alongside themed controllers

Face off against the Goon Squad as LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, and Lola Bunny in this nostalgic free-to-play beat ’em up, with a set of limited edition themed controllers also being released alongside the game, to celebrate the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy.

The epic inter-dimensional basketball showdown between the Tune Squad and the Goon Squad is about to expand its battleground to the Xbox, with a new tie-in game and themed controllers coming out in celebration of Space Jam: A New Legacy hitting cinemas.

The aptly titled Space Jam: A New Legacy The Game will debut on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on July 1, before becoming available to all Xbox owners as a free-to-play game on July 15 when the movie is released.

The classic beat ’em up tie-in game screams ’90s nostalgia, much like the Space Jam franchise itself, so it’s the perfect way to prepare yourself for a return to the wacky world of the iconic NBA and Looney Tunes crossover. It was developed by Digital Eclipse, who specialise in preserving the heritage of gaming and capturing the spirit of arcade-style video games, so expect to really feel transported into the past.

The game’s style emerged from a global competition, when fans were invited to submit their ideas for a video game inspired by Space Jam: A New Legacy. After being flooded with entries from across the world, the developers blended the ideas of the competition’s adult and youth winners to create the classic beat ’em up game.

The game was conceptualised by Ricky from the United States, with the developers also incorporating gameplay mechanics suggested by Narayan from India.

Expect to play as Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny (in her less sexualised form) and the Tune Squad’s latest member, LeBron James, as you face off against the Goon Squad. The game was inspired by the classic beat ’em ups such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Simpsons, so picture similar gameplay with a unique Space Jam spin.

The Space Jam movie and game have also been captured in the designs of three limited edition Xbox wireless controllers, which will be available on July 8 for $69.99 USD (around $95 AUD). Depending on which design you choose, you can rep the Tune Squad, Goon Squad or the ‘Serververse’ itself – although only the Tune Squad controller will actually be available in Australia, much to the disappointment of fans with an evil streak.

If a game and some controllers weren’t enough, Microsoft’s partnership with Warner Bros has also gone a step further to include a Microsoft Store coding workshop inspired by Space Jam: A New Legacy. Thousands of students have completed the workshop, learning the basics of game design and block-based coding, with many more opportunities for participation being added in the coming months.

Whether you’d rather be building a game or playing one, there’s plenty of ways to immerse yourself in the wild world of cartoon sports. Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to hit theatres in Australia on July 15. Welcome back to the Space Jam!