Stephanie Beatriz was in labour while recording a song for ‘Encanto’

The Encanto actress said she didn’t tell anyone at Disney that she was going into labour because she “didn’t want anyone to freak out”.

Stephanie Beatriz casually revealed that she was in the early stages of giving birth while recording the song Waiting on a Miracle for the Disney film Encanto.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress voiced the character Mirabel Madrigal in the 2021 film, which has been screening in cinemas since December.

“I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out,” Beatriz told Variety.

“But I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like “Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before (the baby) comes!’”

The baby, named Rosaline, was delivered safely the following day.

The film’s director, Bryon Howard, added, “We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby. But she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready.”

Beatriz’s confidence to go about her job despite regular contractions suggests she’s given birth before, but nope, this was her very first child.

When asked about her experience with pregnancy, Beatriz joked, “Your body does weird stuff when you’re preggs… like burping at weird times or, like, you’re just sitting and then all of a sudden you stand up and your back’s like, ‘No, no, no. No, we’re not doing that that fast.’”

Waiting on a Miracle could be considered a song of desperation. The delivery of which was surely helped along by the fact that the 41-year-old actress was in labour at the time of recording.