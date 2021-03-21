Treat yo’ self: STUFF are offering male skin and body care products with a conscious twist

Instead of splurging this week’s payday on a boozy night out or a shit-tonne of Uber Eats, take some time to care for yourself.

It’s so easy to get caught up in the 9 to 5 slog and forget to take care of your most important asset: YOU. Enter STUFF, a conscious skin and body care brand tackling toxic notions of masculinity right from the source.

With products ready to tackle your face, hair, or pits, this purpose-driven brand are here, not only to care for your physical appearance, but to also care for your wellbeing.

In today’s market, there aren’t many brands out that don’t dish out on tired or unhealthy stereotypes. This is exactly what motivated STUFF Founder and CEO Hunter Johnson to flip the switch. “The only ads for men we could recall featured guys spraying themselves with excessive amounts of chemical-ridden deodorant, causing flocks of gorgeous women to chase after them…and that despite using the same deodorants since we were 13, neither of us had been chased once,” Johnson explained, remembering the ads that he and his mates grew up with.

But STUFF’s mission goes deeper than just natural products and realistic advertising, this brand are providing a space for men to navigate their masculinity in a healthy way. Just take a look at their beautifully curated blog, for example. With topics ranging from consent, fatherhood, and mental health, to interviews with award-winning Sexologist Chantelle Otten, STUFF are finally granting men an emotionally intelligent and informed platform to learn from.

“It’s a confusing time to be a man and we want STUFF to support men as they navigate a new era of masculinity,” Johnson explains. “We know that suicide is the country’s leading cause of death for guys aged under 45; one in five boys will experience mental illness before the age of 18, and family violence kills at least one woman every week.”

“We believe this is preventable if we invest in initiatives that allow men to break free of limiting constructs and express themselves more freely. Consumer brands shape culture, and there is a huge opportunity for STUFF to help tackle the escalating crisis around masculinity. It is urgent that we find new ways to do so.”

If you’re looking for a natural, ethically-minded brand to align with, you’ve just found it.

Check out the STUFF range here.