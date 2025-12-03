The 1975 Are Working on Two New Albums

The 1975 tease a bold return with two albums, one rumoured to be called DOGS.

Matty Healy confirmed the band has been working on not one, but two albums.

Fans are buzzing about the first, tentatively titled DOGS.

In a Q&A at Gateshead College, Healy shared news of the two upcoming albums.

He referenced the word DOGS, which appeared at the end of their Glastonbury headline set, confirming it as a title.

Their last full-length release, Being Funny In A Foreign Language (2022), marked a creative high point for the band.

Critics praised its blend of introspective lyricism, glossy pop production, and genre-blurring experimentation, while fans connected deeply to its candid reflections on fame, love, and modern life.

Fans have been speculating for months, and the news only fuels excitement for 2026.

The band’s manager, Jamie Oborne, described the forthcoming record as “pretty extraordinary.”

He added that the band is taking their time to ensure the albums reflect their vision, noting: “The world’s going to be listening, so it needs to be right.”

This follows the group’s subtle hints: updated social profiles, a refreshed logo, and a return to the live stage.

Matty’s comments at the charity-focused Sunday for Sammy event also emphasise the personal and creative energy fuelling the new projects.

Fans can expect more updates in the coming months. Listen to the bands most recent work here.