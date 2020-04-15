The Land Before Time is a household name for any 90’s baby – and get this, it’s available to stream on Netflix right now.

With the coronavirus pandemic forcing humanity into isolation, our moods are unpredictably oscillating. Now more than ever we need comfort and familiarity. And what feels more like a warm hug than a tear-jerker from our youths.

Childhood-classic dinosaur animation, The Land Before Time, is now available to stream on Netflix for the first time ever.

The 1988 film, produced by industry giant Steven Spielberg, is a heartwarming coming-of-age tale that is sure to transport you back to the good old days.

If the wholesome dinosaur animation didn’t take centre stage in your formative years, you really did miss out. But what better opportunity to make up for the mistakes of years-gone-by and lose yourself in the magical Jurassic realm of the Great Valley and get familiar with the cutest longneck dinosaur on TV.

Be warned, the film isn’t for the faint-hearted. Despite being a cartoon, the storyline is heart-warming and heart-breaking in equal measure. So we suggest you come prepared with a bottle of wine and a box of tissues – because let’s face it, that 5k run was never going to happen.

Why not check it using the new Google chrome Netflix party extension with your friends. That way you can endure the emotional rollercoaster in unison, offering a virtual hug and tissue when this epic film gets a bit too much.

So, if you’re craving some childhood nostalgia or a feel-good flick that the Tiger King doco just isn’t quite satisfying, then look no further.