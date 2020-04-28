There’s a massive free film festival coming to YouTube this May

Peculiar times call for innovative measures, and the film industry is adapting. To combat all the current postponements, cancellations, and general chaos, over 20 film festivals are joining forces for an online festival screened on YouTube.

The 10-day program won’t serve as a replacement for the suspended events, but the organisers are hoping to preserve the “artistic personalities of each festival.”

Film festivals around the world will exhibit the nuanced storytelling and talent of 2020’s cinematic releases in a 10-day YouTube special.

Beginning on May 29, We Are One: A Global Film Festival will include feature-length movies, shorts, documentaries, comedy, music, and panel discussions. Among others, the program will be curated by the Berlin, Cannes, Sundance, Toronto, Tribeca, and Venice film festivals.

The program is free to watch, and viewers can trust that no ads will pop up to ruin the mood. Audiences will be asked to make a donation to fund COVID-19 relief. The organisers say the contributions will benefit local organisations globally and support the World Health Organisation.

The head of Tribeca Film Festival, Jane Rosenthal, hopes the initiative will provide relief to audiences worldwide.

“We hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film,” she says.

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is on uncertain ground following two postponements. In a joint statement, its organisers offered some promising words for the upcoming event:

“We are proud to join with our partner festivals to spotlight truly extraordinary films and talent, allowing audiences to experience both the nuances of storytelling from around the world and the artistic personalities of each festival.”

A full schedule will be released in the next few weeks. All information will be available via YouTube.