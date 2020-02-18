This year, join the Mardi Gras afterparty at Goros with Klasik

For a while now, Japanese bar Goros has been celebrated as one of Sydney’s weirdest and most wonderful party venues.

Located in Surry Hills, Goros is an eclectic playground serving up incredible Japanese food and beverages as well as free karaoke and all the best tunes.

Next weekend Goros celebrates with Klasik & Kings, and this event is one that you do not want to miss.

After getting your pride on in this year’s Mardi Gras Parade, we are sure you’ll be looking for the best place for kick-ons. Goros is only a ten minute stroll from Oxford Street, making it the perfect afterparty destination where everyone feel welcome.

On the night you’ll be joined by Klasik & Kings, playing only the very best party bangers all night (well, until 3 am to be exact).

To make things even better, the venue is treating you to free entry all night, free karaoke, late-night snacks, and of course their signature Sake Bombs at midnight.

If you can’t make it to the special February edition of Goros Saturdays, be sure to keep in the loop. Every Saturday night DJs kick off at 8pm and play right through until close, combining your favourite throwbacks, RnB, pop hits, and classics.

