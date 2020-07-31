Trump’s trip cancelled after anti-masker buddy tests positive for COVID-19

Trump’s bad luck just keeps getting worse. He’s found out that he can’t actually delay an election and now, because of COVID-19, his trip to Texas with Republican Congressman Louie Gohmert has been cancelled.

In an ironic turn of events, staunch anti-masker Gohmert has tested positive to COVID-19 this week, effectively cancelling his and Trump’s travel plans.

In an interview, Gohmert explained that “it’s really ironic, because a lot of people have made a big deal out of my not wearing a mask, but in the last week or two, I have worn a mask more than I have in the whole last four months…I can’t help wonder if my keeping a mask on and keeping it in place, that if I might have put some germs or some of the virus onto the mask and I breathed it in.”

My statement about today’s diagnosis: pic.twitter.com/qvf7zIcgdN — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) July 29, 2020



I’m sorry what? Obviously facts and critical thinking aren’t this guy’s forte.

After his positive test, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that not wearing a mask in the chamber is a “serious breach of decorum” and it will now be mandatory for all members, adding that if anyone should “forget their mask”, then one would be provided for them.

Trump has yet to comment on this, but it will surely be hilarious to see what he has to say.