US men’s and women’s hockey teams celebrate their Olympic wins in very different styles

Both the US men’s and women’s hockey teams brought home gold at this year’s Milan-Cortina winter Olympic games.

After their Olympic win, Trump invited the men’s team to the State of the Union address.

The State of the Union address is the biggest night in US politics, and has just unfolded.

Here’s what Trump said to the men’s team when he called the team to invite them – “I must tell you, we’re gonna have to bring the women’s team, you do know that.”

What a chore, seemingly!

Trump said that if he didn’t invite the women’s team, that he “probably would be impeached.”

Expectedly, the snub did not go down well with fans.

The Women’s team declined Trump’s invite after his call with the men’s team went viral.

Hall of Fame rapper Flavor Flav, however, invited the women’s team to an alternate celebration – to party with him in Vegas.

Via his social media, Flav said that “If the USA Women’s Hockey team wants a real celebration and invite, I’ll host them in Las Vegas.”

“Do some nice dinners and shows and good times. I’m sure I can get a hotel and airline to help me out here and celebrate these women for real for real,” he said.

Flav is a long time supporter of Olympic sports, having been the “official hype man” for this year’s bobsled and skeleton teams.

He also sponsored the U.S women’s water polo team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to Flav, the women’s team accepted his invite.

Now, at least five members of the US men’s hockey team have today declined to join the State of the Union Address.

It’s still unclear, however, if this no-show was due to conflicting commitments or if this was a boycott, due to the President’s insulting comments towards the women’s team.