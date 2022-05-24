Watch your fave Aussie artists for FREE at Vivid Sydney’s Tumbalong Nights

Looking for a fun, free night out over the next four weeks? Why not catch some live music at Tumbalong Nights thanks to Vivid Sydney.

Vivid Sydney officially kicks off this Thursday, and boy do they have some great events lined up. Other than the stunning lights that will be lighting up Sydney landmarks, the city is putting on a show, with some of Australia’s best talent hitting the stage for Tumbalong Nights.

As you probably could have guessed from the name, the concert series will take place in Darling Harbour’s Tumbalong Park, right in the heart of Vivid’s light walk.

Starting this Friday night, you can catch some of Australia’s best acts live and free every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until the 18th of June.

Some of the incredible talent that will be taking the stage includes Mo’ju, Elsy Wameyo, Mildlife, Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys, Donny Benét, Ngaiire, Milan Ring, and Hayley Mary.

Check out the full list of dates and artists below

27 May: Mo’ju + Elsy Wameyo

28 May: Mama Kin Spender + Kee’ahn

1 June: Mi-Kaisha

2 June: Haiku Hands + Ajak Kwai

3 June: Mildlife + Stevan

4 June: Gordon Koang with Sampology + True Vibenation

8 June: Hot Potato Band

9 June: Andy Golledge + Caitlin Harnett & The Pony Boys

10 June: Donny Benét + Clews

11 June: Sydney Soul: Ngaiire + Maina Doe + Becca Hatch + Ms Thandi

15 June: Okenyo

16 June: Milan Ring + Glo

17 June: Hayley Mary + Babitha

18 June: The More Please Orchestra