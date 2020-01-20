Watch the last ever trailer for BoJack Horseman and feel all the feelings

To use Jim Morrison’s words, “This is the end, my only friend, the end,” and with that, we are reaching the end of the acclaimed TV series BoJack Horseman.

The TV series has released the trailer for the second half of the final season and its beginning to feel like we are about to lose something incredibly special.

With the show’s final trailer, BoJack Horseman looks back at his past mistakes, contemplating the journey that led him to his current position.

For a show that went from a basic story about a past-his-prime actor through to one of the most groundbreaking and intelligent shows on TV, fans of the show will not be prepared for the end. Having tackled topics such as grief, trauma, death, drug and alcohol abuse, mental health issues, relationships, the effects of intergenerational neglect and abuse, BoJack Horseman has taken the viewer on a journey through a ridiculous amount of ups and downs.

With the final trailer, there seems to be a bit of light at the end of the tunnel. With BoJack narrating over small vignettes, “I’ve made a lot of mistakes, but I look back at that other BoJack and I think, who is that?”

We get to see snippets of some of our favourite characters. Todd, Princess Carolyn, Diane and Mr. Peanutbutter all look set to return for an emotional end to a truly fantastic trip.

If you haven’t already dug deep into one of the best shows on TV, binge watch the rest of the show so you can understand what all the hype is about.

Check out the trailer below and get ready to feel the loss of something deeply on January 31st.