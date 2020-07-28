Which anti-mask advocate are you? The definitive guide on COVID deniers

2020 has been thoroughly cooked. It’s been the year of coronavirus, bushfires, the anti-mask movement, and the name that changed it all: Karen. While the anti-masker character has quickly become a symbol for a lot of the micro-aggressions that burden society, the Karen trend has brought us some of our best memes and kept us laughing through this strange year. It could even be argued that the challenges of this year have brought out the true colours in us all, allowing the real Karens among us to shine.

There’s no denying that coronavirus brought with it a community of deniers, public health-rebels, and a random connection to the 5G conspiracy theory. As such, a few key characters have arisen from this time, each boasting their own unique reason for why they choose to not comply with public health warnings. In honour of Victoria’s recent move to make face masks mandatory and the subsequent anti-mask movement, we have compiled a definitive list of these personalities as a way to prepare you for the frightening world that is 2020.

Whether you want to speak to the manager or explain why 5G caused the coronavirus, we reckon we can work out which anti-mask advocate you would be.

Karen

Be honest, did you threaten the 14-year-old working at McDonald’s this morning? Perhaps you couldn’t help but crack open the white wine when you got home. I mean, it’s 5 o’clock somewhere right? Moving onto your priorities, are school drop-offs and Jesus the two most important things in your life? I thought so. Finally, have you kept your haircut the same since 2006? Yup, you’re a Karen through and through.

People can spot you from a mile away (as they should) because never forget, you are the most important person on this planet. You’re so important that teens are even trying to replicate your anti-mask antics on Instagram. Wearing a mask to protect others? Forget about it. This world is about you and the false oppressions you put yourself under. Here’s a few videos of you in action to jog your memory:

Damo

Are you reading this from your phone at Central Station? Perhaps you’re in Campbelltown instead, off to visit your old mate Shazza? Regardless, where the fuck did you leave your lighter this time? If you can’t make it through the day without a trip to the bottle-o or the newsagency for a fresh deck of Winnie Blues, then I’m afraid you’re a Damo. The last thing on your mind right now is wearing a mask. Besides, you can’t smoke through them so what’s the point?

Housos v Fat Pizza the movie filming today. Great cast and super funny. Late November release. #funnyashell #housos pic.twitter.com/C3nyA93AXF — Sam Greco (@SamGreco_K1) August 17, 2014

Becky

There aren’t many Starbucks in Australia, but I’m sure you can easily track down your next Pumpkin Spice-frappe-whatever. Did you forget to change out of your Uggs? Oh, sorry, didn’t realise you wore those fuzzy tragedies unironically. Don’t know whether you prefer yoga or the gym? Uh oh, you’re definitely a Becky. When you’re not managing the family TikTok account, you’re ‘informing’ your friends about the dangers of masks and converting them all to your anti-mask ways. After all, they’re not organic so they probably shouldn’t be in your life.

Kyle

Much like Becky, you need a very specific type of drink to maintain your God-like skill set. However, coffee is for wimps. Only Monster is capable of fuelling your impulsive behaviour and video-game prowess. As the age-old saying goes: “Kyle’s gonna Kyle.” Sadly, if you’re indeed a Kyle, your judgement is severely lacking. That means masks are totally off-limits, especially if your parents politely ask you to wear one. Besides, if things get a little rough, there’s always some dry-wall to punch through.

this how you baptize kids named Kyle pic.twitter.com/62jwLrS3y3 — Papi M. Sloth (@Pure__Nonsense) April 2, 2018

Chad

Oh hello there…. king. How many girls did you pick up at your last party? If the answer isn’t in the triple digits, then you can’t be a true Chad. To be Chad, you must always be the alpha male. Your misinformed opinions and general lack of even basic intelligence only make you more powerful. Masks aren’t for you because hey, if the frat-boys aren’t wearing them then why should you? Plus, how are you meant to play footy with one of those things on? Stick to the protein powder boss man, that’s all you need.

You know I had to do it to em pic.twitter.com/AuKYykCews — Lucky Luciano 😗💨 (@LuckyLucianok17) May 18, 2017

Ken

Finally, if you didn’t fit the criteria for any of the above anti-mask advocates, you must be Ken. See, you’re not a drug addict or unintelligent. You married Karen, so that naturally makes you more important than anyone else… besides Karen, of course. Any pesky protesters walk by your property today? Don’t let your guard down Ken, stand by Karen’s side and pull your gun out. Also, I’m sorry to hear that the country club cancelled your membership, at least now you’ll have time to accompany Karen to the 5G protest.

this picture is like a political Rorschach test pic.twitter.com/lz3lkR0K4e — CMWLSN (@cameronwilson) June 29, 2020

