Why adapting games into movies never, ever works

Adapting games into films never works. No other genre is so entrenched in its reputation for absolute garbage across the board than video game adaptions. Whether you’re talking about Angelina Jolie’s infamous rendition of Lara Croft Tomb Raider, The Prince Of Persia: The Sands Of Time, or 2016’s doubleheader, Warcraft and Assassin’s Creed, they are all simply terrible.

While there are a host of reasons for this, here’s our attempt to discern why a video game adaption has never, ever worked.

Despite a plethora of seriously amazing games out there, one has never been made into a good movie in all history, and here’s why.

The nature of gaming

Ultimately, the way people experience games and films are wildly different. One is designed to give the player creative freedom to influence and or design the character as well as sway the story’s narrative arc. Experiencing a movie is like observing a piece of art, it is passive and introspective.

Games are centred around fun, repetitive, interactive sequences that keep players excited through engagement. Whether this is jumping Mario over a goomba, or dismantling a sarcophagus’ crypt in Tomb Raider, it’s not exactly the compelling plot material—the kind that defines our greatest movies.

Games very rarely hold the plot tension and narrative complexity of Golden Globe Winners. In some cases, the movies are so catastrophically awful that they become Hollywood phenomenons in their own right. A completely sideways 1993 interpretation of Super Mario Bros from left-field director duo Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton is completely baffling and somehow, it made it past the drawing board.

Instead of gleeful music and the colourful Mushroom Kingdom, the Nintendo classic was reimagined into a dystopic 1980s Manhattan called Dinohattan. It’s a pure stinker and almost 30 years on, Super Mario Brothers is a trademark example of how not to do a video game adaptation.

On the flip side, the ever-expanding repertoire of Superhero films from the critically acclaimed Dark Knight trilogy to the massively successful Marvel universe and 2019’s Joker has proved three things. There is a mainstream audience for films focused on geek culture, there is ample money to be made in the business, and there is critical acclaim too. So why have no successful video game adaptations been made yet?

Up until a few years ago, the highest-grossing video game film adaptation was 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider with $274 million in the box office. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2017) toppled that with $312m, followed by Rampage (2018) with $428mil, and Detective Pikachu (2019) with a whopping $433m, though it did see moderate reviews across the board.

The abysmally boring Warcraft is an anomaly in itself. Firstly you have an intensely rabid fanbase of almost 30 years on your side as well the deepest lore of any game world from which you could basically pull a script, word for word. However, the overly informational plot lost newcomers and failed to satisfy fans resulting in a bland and predictable CGI fest. While it flopped in the US, Warcraft went on to see incredible success in China, eventually grossing $439m worldwide and making it the highest-selling movie adapted from a game in history.

“The issue with adapting video games for the film is that there’s a lot of well-known gameplay features that just don’t translate into film-making,” says Lauren O’Callaghan, editor at Gamesradar. “Problems arise when film-makers try to incorporate key elements of a game into their film adaptations because there’s often no (or at least a very weak) storyline reason for them existing within the movie. While fans of the game might understand why a shot of a flying eagle (a recurring symbol in the game’s mythology) was incorporated into so many scenes from the Assassin’s Creed movie, to traditional moviegoers it felt random.”

Surprisingly, fantastic video game adaptions do exist, they just don’t sit inside the enclosed universe of a game’s narrative. The critically successful ones lean into the gaming universe as a whole, with a far more conceptual perspective.

Stephen Spielberg’s Ready Player One approaches gaming as a conceptual phenomenon, embracing escapism and futurism to understand what it would be like to live in a virtual world. The film is jam-packed with references to a plethora of games along with many other elements of pop culture. The difference is, you don’t have to spend countless hours with a controller to understand it.

Other film’s like Wreck-it Ralph and Scott Pilgrim vs the World explores gaming as a cultural backdrop to people’s everyday lives and therefore is far more accessible and appealing to the wider community.

In 2019, we saw an entire Sonic the Hedgehog film redrafted after the internet decided it’s title character didn’t look enough like the games and was indeed too human. This is just another example of how appealing to a massively dedicated fanbase can be treacherous.

However, after heading back to the drawing board and reimaging Sega’s famous hedgehog mascot, the film smashed box office records for game adaptations, debuting with $50 million its opening weekend. Is there still hope for video game adaptions? Yes, but it’s slim.