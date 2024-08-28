The effortless style of Zella Day inspires Brixton’s new spring 2024 women’s collection

Singer-songwriter Zella Day is known for her laidback style both in the studio and in the wardrobe, which is why her partnership with Brixton makes so much sense.

The folks over at Brixton know that the Venn diagram of music and style is more of a complete circle. It’s why they’ve tapped Zella Day as the inspiration for their spring 2024 women’s collection, since the US singer-songwriter is the epitome of the Brixton girl.

Of course, much of this stylish energy is already present in Zella Day’s discography; a nostalgic blend of indie pop and folk that includes two albums and over one million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Anyone with such a clear artistic vision — anchored by introspective lyrics, dreamy melodies, and a laid-back energy — is bound to have this reflected in their wardrobe, which for Zella Day goes hand in hand with her musical style.

Followers of the ‘Hypnotic’ singer already know her for her irreverent charm, and energetic yet understated attitude, which itself is an extension of her style, whether it’s in the studio, on tour, or in the latest promo shots for her upcoming singles.

It’s why her partnership with Brixton — a brand also known for its effortless chicness — makes so much sense.

Further enriching the Spring 2024 women’s collection, Brixton made sure it was informed by Zella’s journey as she prepares for a performance, allowing all of us to gain a vicarious sense of her casual superstardom.

Blending comfort with versatility to account for each stage of the musician’s day — from morning rehearsals to evening performances — the collection features a diverse array of tailored trousers and novelty bottoms.

For the day-to-night style options, it comes complete with cosy cardigans, soft lounge sets, vintage-slips, and statement accessories designed to stand out.

The versatility of the collection all feels very fitting, since Zella Day’s new band, Chaparelle, is in the midst of a US tour.

If Brixton’s spring 2024 collection is good enough for life on the road, it’s good enough for us. Brixton’s spring 2024 women’s collection launches in August, and their website is accessible here.