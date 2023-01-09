Arctic Monkeys are hosting a pop-up store in Sydney this weekend

A pop-up store devoted to the new album from Arctic Monkeys will open its doors in Sydney this Friday.

Arctic Monkeys are set to host a pop-up store in Sydney this weekend, ahead of their headline performance at The Domain on Saturday, January 14. The pop-up store will open its doors this Friday (January 13) at the Golden Age Cinema in Sydney’s Surry Hills, and is home to unique and special edition merchandise items as well as multiple formats of Arctic Monkeys’ latest album, The Car.

The band’s show at The Domain will mark the final stop on their broader world tour, which has so far taken them to two capital cities including Melbourne (on January 4) and Perth (on January 7). Prior to their sold-out Sydney show, Arctic Monkeys will perform an additional Australian date at Brisbane’s Riverstage on January 11.

This Australian leg forms part of Arctic Monkeys’ broader world tour in support of The Car, the band’s seventh studio album which arrived in October of last year. Elsewhere on the tour, Arctic Monkeys performed an August, 2022 set at the Zurich Openair festival in Switzerland, during which they debuted their The Car single I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.

Fellow singles from that project included There’d Better Be a Mirrorball and Body Paint. Last month, Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner was revealed as the ultimate mixologist by Inhaler bandmate Eli Hewson, who discussed the group’s tour must-have of a brief case-turned pop-up bar. Inhaler served as the support act for Arctic Monkeys during the European leg of their tour late last year.

The band’s pop-up store will take place at Sydney’s Golden Age Cinema in Surry Hills from this Friday to Saturday (January 13 and 14), with their sold-out show being held on the latter date at The Domain. For more on the band, head to Happy Mag’s list of things you didn’t know about frontman Alex Turner here.