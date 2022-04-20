A$AP Rocky arrested at LAX in suspicion of a shooting

A$AP Rocky has been arrested by police at Los Angeles international airport in connection to a shooting that took place in November last year.

Rakim Mayers aka A$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX this morning as he was returning from a trip to Barbados with Rihanna, as reported by NBC.

The 33-year-old rapper is under investigation for a shooting that took place last November, but did not result in fatality.

The victim of the shooting alleges that the rapper and two other people approached him with a handgun, with A$AP shooting him three or four times, and one bullet grazing the victims arm.

The LAPD announced the arrest on Twitter, with TMZ reporting that police have a search warrant for A$AP’s LA home.

A$AP Rocky has been to prison once before, after he was arrested following a brawl in Sweden. The rapper only spent a month locked up before he was charged with assault and ordered to pay $1000 in damages.

Mayers has since paid a casual sum of $US550,000 as bail, and has been released from custody for the time-being.

All they wanted was a quiet holiday in Barbados but instead it’s been an eventful week for A$AP and RiRi to say the least.

Earlier in the week, someone started a rumour on Twitter that he cheated, which somehow everyone believed without hesitation. People are starting to realise that it was most likely all a sham, with plenty of people happy to conclude that Drake was behind the rumours.