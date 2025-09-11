Gorillaz scale new heights with ‘The Mountain’

The virtual band’s ninth album is a global collaboration feat. Sparks, IDLES, and posthumous contributions from music legends.

Gorillaz are embarking on their most ambitious journey yet.

The virtual band announced their ninth studio album, The Mountain, set for release on March 20, 2026, via their new label, KONG.

The project is a sprawling global odyssey, recorded everywhere from Mumbai and Damascus to London and Los Angeles, featuring collaborations in five languages.

The lead single, ‘The Happy Dictator,’ features art-rock icons Sparks, previewing an album brimming with legendary guests.

The tracklist includes living icons like IDLES, Johnny Marr, and Black Thought, alongside poignant posthumous features from Bobby Womack, De La Soul’s Trugoy the Dove, and The Fall’s Mark E. Smith.

Accompanying the sonic voyage is classic artwork from Jamie Hewlett, depicting the band’s fictional members on a mystical retreat in India.

A major UK and Ireland arena tour will follow, promising an immersive experience into their new mountainous terrain.