Watch Mac DeMarco cover a Christmas classic

Mac DeMarco has shared a heartwarming rendition of It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, in honour of his annual holiday tradition.

Mac DeMarco has dropped a smooth, joyful cover of the yuletide hit, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas via YouTube, continuing his seven-year tradition of putting his own spin on a Christmas classic.

The track is paired with playful and cinematic visuals, showcasing DeMarco and his collaborators sporting giant Santa suits whilst riding motorcycles. It’s a striking follow-up to his I’ll Be Home For Christmas cover, shared this time last year.

In other Mac DeMarco news, the Canada-hailing indie rocker declared back in May that he was in the process of creating a new album. He told NME, “I’m working on a record. I’m in New York. Am I working on it in New York? Maybe a little bit, some. Just in New York? Naw, I don’t think so. But I’m here now.”

While there appears to be no release date announced as of yet, we’re definitely keen on a follow-up to his 2019 studio LP, Here Comes The Cowboy. In the meantime, check out this cheerful cover of It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas below, captioned with a special message by DeMarco: “I care about you, I miss you, I think of you always. Merry Christmas.”