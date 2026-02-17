Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back Tour 2026: Full Setlist and Set times

If you’re heading along to Nine Inch Nails on the Peel It Back tour, here’s what the setlist looks like right now.
Nine Inch Nails have been shaping alternative and industrial music for over three decades. Led by Trent Reznor and joined by longtime collaborator Atticus Ross, the band is known for blending jagged electronics, heavy guitars, and intensely personal lyrics.
From landmark albums like The Downward Spiral to soundtrack work on The Social Network and TRON: Ares, they’ve built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of sound in both the studio and live.
On the Peel It Back tour, Reznor and Ross have set up the show in four acts, moving between a smaller B-stage in the middle of the arena and the main stage.
Longtime collaborators Robin Finck (guitar) and Josh Freese (drums), along with new bassist Stu Brooks, round out the live lineup.
Midway through the set, Boys Noize joins in, giving a few tracks an electronic twist and keeping things unpredictable.
Here’s the full setlist from Montreal (Feb 16, 2026).
Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back Setlist
Act I: B-Stage
Something I Can Never Have (piano; tour debut)
Non-Entity (first performance since 2009)
Piggy (Nothing Can Stop Me Now)
A stripped-back opening, with Reznor on piano before the full band joins.
Act II: Main Stage
Wish
March of the Pigs
The Frail / The Wretched
Reptile
Copy of A
Gave Up
This section pulls heavily from the heavier early catalogue, alongside later cuts like Copy of A.
Act III: B-Stage with Boys Noize
Vessel (Boys Noize Remix)
Closer (Remix)
Parasite (How to Destroy Angels cover)
As Alive as You Need Me to Be (from TRON: Ares)
The electronic-focused segment, featuring remixes and soundtrack material.
Act IV: Main Stage
Somewhat Damaged
Less Than
The Perfect Drug
I’m Afraid of Americans (David Bowie cover)
The Hand That Feeds
Head Like a Hole
Hurt
The final stretch leans into recognisable favourites, with Hurt closing the night.
Setlists can shift slightly between cities, but this four-act format has been consistent so far. If you’re heading to an upcoming date, expect a balanced mix of early material, later industrial cuts, remixes, and a few deeper pulls.
Support, Set Times, and Tips
For the current Peel It Back Tour, Nine Inch Nails have kept the lineup and timing fairly consistent to maintain the flow of their “Four Act” production.
The Support Act
The exclusive opener for the entire 2026 North American leg is Boys Noize (Alex Ridha). He doesn’t just play a standalone opening set — he returns mid-show for Act 3, turning the set into a collaborative industrial-rave segment.
Set Times
Based on recent stops in Montreal and Boston, here’s what to expect for the upcoming shows.
7:00 PM – Doors Open
8:00 PM – Boys Noize (Opening Set)
8:45 PM – Intermission / Atmospheric Drones
9:00 PM – Nine Inch Nails
10:45 PM – Curfew / Show End
Pro Tip: Don’t be late! The show starts with Trent Reznor solo on piano at the B-Stage, usually in the middle of the floor. If you’re still at the bar at 9:00 PM, you’ll miss the most intimate part of the night.