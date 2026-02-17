Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back Tour 2026: Full Setlist and Set times

If you’re heading along to Nine Inch Nails on the Peel It Back tour, here’s what the setlist looks like right now.

Nine Inch Nails have been shaping alternative and industrial music for over three decades. Led by Trent Reznor and joined by longtime collaborator Atticus Ross, the band is known for blending jagged electronics, heavy guitars, and intensely personal lyrics.

From landmark albums like The Downward Spiral to soundtrack work on The Social Network and TRON: Ares, they’ve built a reputation for pushing the boundaries of sound in both the studio and live.

On the Peel It Back tour, Reznor and Ross have set up the show in four acts, moving between a smaller B-stage in the middle of the arena and the main stage.

Longtime collaborators Robin Finck (guitar) and Josh Freese (drums), along with new bassist Stu Brooks, round out the live lineup.

Midway through the set, Boys Noize joins in, giving a few tracks an electronic twist and keeping things unpredictable.

Here’s the full setlist from Montreal (Feb 16, 2026).

Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back Setlist

Act I: B-Stage

Something I Can Never Have (piano; tour debut)



Non-Entity (first performance since 2009)



Piggy (Nothing Can Stop Me Now)



A stripped-back opening, with Reznor on piano before the full band joins.

Act II: Main Stage

Wish



March of the Pigs



The Frail / The Wretched



Reptile



Copy of A



Gave Up



This section pulls heavily from the heavier early catalogue, alongside later cuts like Copy of A.

Act III: B-Stage with Boys Noize

Vessel (Boys Noize Remix)



Closer (Remix)



Parasite (How to Destroy Angels cover)



As Alive as You Need Me to Be (from TRON: Ares)



The electronic-focused segment, featuring remixes and soundtrack material.

Act IV: Main Stage

Somewhat Damaged



Less Than



The Perfect Drug



I’m Afraid of Americans (David Bowie cover)



The Hand That Feeds



Head Like a Hole



Hurt



The final stretch leans into recognisable favourites, with Hurt closing the night.

Setlists can shift slightly between cities, but this four-act format has been consistent so far. If you’re heading to an upcoming date, expect a balanced mix of early material, later industrial cuts, remixes, and a few deeper pulls.

Support, Set Times, and Tips

For the current Peel It Back Tour, Nine Inch Nails have kept the lineup and timing fairly consistent to maintain the flow of their “Four Act” production.

The Support Act

The exclusive opener for the entire 2026 North American leg is Boys Noize (Alex Ridha). He doesn’t just play a standalone opening set — he returns mid-show for Act 3, turning the set into a collaborative industrial-rave segment.

Set Times

Based on recent stops in Montreal and Boston, here’s what to expect for the upcoming shows.

7:00 PM – Doors Open



8:00 PM – Boys Noize (Opening Set)



8:45 PM – Intermission / Atmospheric Drones



9:00 PM – Nine Inch Nails



10:45 PM – Curfew / Show End



Pro Tip: Don’t be late! The show starts with Trent Reznor solo on piano at the B-Stage, usually in the middle of the floor. If you’re still at the bar at 9:00 PM, you’ll miss the most intimate part of the night.