Radiohead are set to conclude their quarantine video series, At Home With Radiohead, with a full festival set from the 90s. The band orchestrated the YouTube series in April and promised to continue sharing concert videos “until either the restrictions resulting from the current situation are eased, or we run out of shows”.

The UK are getting ready to ease lockdown measures in the coming days and the band have decided to conclude the series with a 1997 festival performance in full.

Radiohead took to social media to thank their viewers and fans for watching the series, writing:

“Many thanks for watching. The esteemed government of the United Kingdom has deemed it time to ease lockdown. We will of course see how that goes. See you later. Or possibly sooner.”

The band have shared clips from their 1994 Live at the Astoria show, as well as their headline performance at Coachella in 2012 over the past few months.

Their performance at French festival Eurockeennes will be released on July 2nd, 10pm BST. Click here to access the channel and have a listen.