Soler’s ‘How Did We Get Here?’: An Indie Folk Love Story told in Seven Chapters

Intimate, organic, and beautifully raw, this EP captures love’s quiet evolution.

At just 23 years old, Madrid-born singer-songwriter Soler crafts music that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant.

Blending indie folk warmth with subtle rock and R&B flourishes, their sound evokes the raw lyricism of Courtney Barnett, the intricate storytelling of Wilco, and the atmospheric depth of Radiohead.

Their new EP, How Did We Get Here?, is a beautifully intimate seven-track narrative tracing the arc of a relationship, from first sparks to lasting love.

The EP unfolds like a diary, each song a snapshot of a different emotional stage. Early tracks set the scene with delicate arrangements and Soler’s soft, expressive vocals.

As the story progresses, the instrumentals grow richer. ‘Whalewatching’ is a standout interlude, its gentle guitar melodies evoking quiet moments of reflection.

By the time the EP reaches its closing tracks, ‘Chicago’ and ‘Farm Stop (Natalia’s Song)’, the production swells with warmth, mirroring the deepening connection at the heart of the record.

Recorded in-studio with an emphasis on organic takes, the EP carries a live, unfiltered energy. The decision to track instruments in single passes pays off, lending the music an authentic, almost conversational quality.

Soler’s songwriting shines brightest in these unpolished moments, whether in the hushed confessions of a new romance or the steady certainty of love realised.

How Did We Get Here? is a love letter in motion, a testament to Soler’s ability to turn personal stories into something expansive and deeply moving.

How Did We Get Here?’s most compelling aspect is Soler’s ability to balance minimalism with emotional depth.

The arrangements never overpower the storytelling. Instead, they cradle it, whether through the gentle fingerpicking of an acoustic guitar or the occasional swell of atmospheric harmonies.

Tracks like ‘Chicago’ feel lived-in, with lyrics that blur the line between confession and conversation. There’s a quiet confidence in Soler’s delivery, as if these songs weren’t written but unearthed.

The subtle R&B inflections, especially in the phrasing and rhythm, add a contemporary edge, proving that folk can feel fresh when anchored in raw, honest emotion.

This EP doesn’t just ask ‘How Did We Get Here?’, it makes you feel every step of the journey.