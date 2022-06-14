WATCH: Halsey covers Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’

During the weekend, Halsey covered Kate Bush’s resurgent 1985 hit at Governors Ball and said, “truly wish I wrote this song.”

At the Governors Ball music festival held in New York City over the weekend, Halsey performed a live cover of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill; an iconic 80’s synth-pop hit that is currently experiencing an epic revival, thanks to its inclusion in the latest season of Stranger Things.

Following her performance, the pop songstress retweeted a fan-shot clip of her cover and wrote, “truly wish I wrote this song more than anything in the world. I’m soooo happy it’s having this resurgence. I knew immediately I wanted to do this.” Watch Halsey’s cover below.