Henry Cavill building a gaming PC is all the soft porn you’ll need today

You may know him as The Witcher or the Man of Steel, but Henry Cavill has captured the internet’s heart by building a gaming PC in a tank top. And not just an ordinary tank top, a slim one.

Just like men have spent countless, thirsty hours listening to Nigella Lawson instruct them to “gently knead”, “beat”, and “whip” various ingredients, the internet has gone mad watching Cavill flex that extraordinary rig in his instructional video.

Henry Cavill has released a somewhat erotic video of himself building a PC, and the internet has responded with its thirstiest comments.

It’s not every day that someone breaks the internet, but yesterday, Superman simultaneously warmed the bodies of every beating heart and achieved that unattainable feat. There was just something indescribable about the way his hands moved so delicately, and how each finger tenderly manoeuvred every piece. Cavill let his body do all the delectable work in the video.

The comments pretty much read like amateur porn. There were ones like “Sir, one of my parts is vibrating too, could you fix that?” to “I had a moment when I saw your big rig come alive” to “Wish he’d mount my body like he mounted those parts”.

Lines like “Hmmm I bet he knows how to take his time and get things right” and “you could play me all day, and you don’t need to build a PC for that” with an eggplant emoji are the kinds of things you could sext to a partner all day long.

The overt eroticism on this entire Instagram thread simply cannot be ignored. But also, the fact that he read the instructions is probably the ultimate turn on.