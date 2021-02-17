Ice Cube has launched his own weed line named ‘Fryday Kush’

Inspired by Ice Cube’s 1995 stoner movie Friday, the rapper-turned-actor has released his own line of marijuana named Fryday Kush: a long-awaited addition to the weed family.

Ice Cube really has done it all, accomplished rap career with lyrics on N.W.A’s Straight Outta Compton, fuelling the rise of gangsta rap, multiple film and television roles (21 Jump Street and Law and Order: SVU), and only now his own line of marijuana.

Why this has taken so long is beyond us, but nevertheless, the grass is a thing. Teaming up with cannabis company Caviar Gold, Ice Cube himself announced the creation on his Instagram saying, “Fryday Kush, my new marijuana brand, launches today,” he continued “Fryday Kush is made with that good stuff — it’s 46.2% THC and 10.78% CBD… you don’t want to miss it.”

The rapper’s new line comes in glossy packaging featuring Ice Cube-themed designs and a description that sounds fantastic when you read it in his voice: “From the man that needs no introduction, these infused cones and high potency buds are the strongest nugs on the market, personally developed by Ice Cube.”

Cube believes it’s the best on the market, tweeting: “I partnered with Caviar Gold, so you know Fryday Kush is the best, Caviar Gold is the original infused & only patented cannabis brand on the market. Available in CA, AZ, NV, and OK, so go get it.”

To be honest, Ice Cube could look me in the eye and tell me anything with that stank face and I’d agree with it.

Fryday Kush is made with that good stuff—it's 46.2% THC and 10.78% CBD. If you're in CA, AZ, NV, and OK, you don't want to miss it: https://t.co/CC7Z2S7yct. pic.twitter.com/EU8y8h9kOw — Ice Cube (@icecube) February 13, 2021

Unfortunately for Australian users, Fryday Kush will not be available as the line will only be hitting the shelves in Arizona, California, Nevada, and Oklahoma.

Smoking a joint and watching Friday we think just won’t have the same effect so here’s hoping they start shipping internationally.