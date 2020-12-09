Earth is in contact with a ‘Galactic Federation’, according to former Israeli space security chief

A former Israeli space security chief has claimed that there is a ‘Galactic Federation’ and aliens do exist – and Trump knows all about it.

In what is quite eyebrow-raising news, the former head of Israel’s Defense Ministry’s space program, Haim Eshed, is claiming that aliens do indeed exist and that Earth has been in contact with extraterrestrials from a “Galactic Federation”.

Speaking to the Yediot Aharonot, Eshed claimed that the space dwellers were just as curious of us as we are of them – and that they were hoping we could help in their quest to understand “the fabric of the universe.”

Furthermore, Eshed stated that agreements had been met between Earth and the extraterrestrial species and that there is allegedly an “underground base in the depths of Mars“ which houses American astronauts and alien representatives.

For some reason, the aliens are only in contact with Israel and the US, and Eshed claims, “there is an agreement between the U.S. government and the aliens. They signed a contract with us to do experiments here.”

To make matters worse, Donald Trump is fully aware that the aliens exist, and has been “on the verge of revealing” the information but the aliens “have asked not to publish that they are here” due to the possibility of causing “mass hysteria”.

As to why this ‘Galactic Federation’ has not yet revealed itself, according to Eshed, the reason is that they have apparently “been waiting until today for humanity to develop and reach a stage where we will understand, in general, what space and spaceships are.”

Neither the White House nor the Israeli Government has replied to these claims, although NASA responded, saying: “Although we have yet to find signs of extraterrestrial life, NASA is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions, including whether we are alone in the universe.”

All in all, it’s surprising this Galactic Federation still even want to come here even after knowing of Donald Trump and his immigration policies.