PS6: When it’s coming and what we can expect from Sony’s PlayStation 6

The PS6 is an open secret in the industry – it’s coming. The questions worth asking are when that is and how it will push on from the Sony PS5.

The PS6 will be Sony’s followup to the PlayStation 5, a console that, despite being well-received, has seen its launch characterised by how hard it is to get. Hell, some gamers probably feel they may as well wait for PS6 news, considering how long they’ve already waited for a PS5.

All jokes aside, the PS6 is likely still a long way off, which isn’t to say that we don’t know anything about it. Sony has always learned from how their previous consoles faired, meaning there are things we can logically deduce.

The first thing, before we get to the nitty-gritty of it all, is that the PS6 will not be the next console Sony launch. Sony actually released three different iterations of the PlayStation 4: the PS4, PS4 Pro and PS4 Slim.

This process of releasing reworked models proved to be a hit, giving gamers the chance to upgrade as new technology became available. Conversely, gamers that couldn’t afford the PS4 at the launch were able to pick up a better value product later on.

The PS5 of the future

Before we get the PS6, we are almost certain to see a PS5 Pro and PS5 Slim hit the market. The PS5 Slim is likely to forgo the disc drive, just like the current Digital PS5 model. On the other hand, the PS5 Pro is sure to add more SSD storage and greater processing power.

PS6 release date

The PS6 hasn’t officially been announced and probably won’t be for several years. Accordingly, it also doesn’t have a release date. Nonetheless, Sony’s past behaviour should give us a pretty good indication of when we can expect a Sony PS6 release date.

In a 2019 interview, Sony’s Masayasu Ito (Executive VP of Hardware Engineering) explained:

“Indeed, in the past, the cycle for a new platform was seven to 10 years, but in view of the very rapid development and evolution of technology, it’s really a six to seven-year platform cycle“.

With this in mind, we feel it’s reasonable to expect a PS6 release date sometime in 2026. This would be six years since the PS5 was released (November 2020).

Will the PS6 be smaller?

One of the main criticisms of the PS5 is that it’s absolutely massive; the largest video game console ever, reportedly. This has led to speculation that the PS6 will be a more manageable size. Personally, I’m not so sure.

The PS5 may be big because it needed to be, but it’s also big because it makes business sense. Hear me out: when you release a new console, people will buy it because it is new and fast and trendy and exclusive. The size of new technology is rarely consequential to its success (within reason).

However, those who own a PS5 may be interested in purchasing a smaller, more aesthetic console further down the line. If they do, then Sony will have sold 2 PS5s to one customer, potentially double what they’d have sold if they chose to release a smaller unit to start with.

The PS6 may be slightly smaller than the PS5, though not so much smaller to discourage gamers from eventually wanting a smaller PS6.

SSD storage

The PS5 SSD has been a massive hit with fans and is an integral part of why the console is so fast. However, with the ever-increasing size of AAA video games (Horizon Forbidden West is almost 100 GB), there is a definite feeling Sony could have been more generous with the size of the SSD drive.

The PS5 SSD is 825 GB, and while gamers can choose to use a USB drive to store games, the PS6 must have greater storage space.

It also seems possible Sony will make the PS6 upgradable, including space for a second official PS6 hard drive to be added.

PS6 VR capabilities

While some tech-heads believe that VR (virtual reality) will eventually replace console gaming, it isn’t likely to take the place of the PS6. Instead, the PS6 is likely to launch with PlayStation VR2 compatibility.

PlayStation VR2 currently doesn’t have a release date. However, like the original PlayStation VR, its lifespan will be split between two consoles; in this case, the PS5 and PS6.

That brings us to a close in terms of all the PS6 details we have access to. However, as new PS6 information becomes available, we will continue to update this page. With that in mind, stay tuned for the latest PS6 news.