We’re giving away Arturia’s V Collection 9: a bundle of amazing soft synths and keyboards!

Arturia’s V Collection 9 is a complete software synth and keyboard heaven! These 33 instruments that include new releases and updates to classics could be all yours!

Calling music makers of all ages and genres, if you want the best collection of rare and expensive synthesizers, vintage keyboards and more, then you’ve come to the right place.

Arturia’s V Collection 9 is the latest update to their soft synth plugin bundle and it doesn’t disappoint! It’s got a Korg-approved MS20 plugin, an Ensoniq emulation, brand new Arturia Augmented Strings and Voices, and updates to the Yamaha CS-80, Piano V and the Prophet 5 and VS. So if you are making or performing any kind of music let us show you through the features and how you can score the V Collection 9 for free!

What’s inside the ‘box’?

The Arturia V Collection 9 has 33 synth and keyboard instruments. Synth emulations of classics like the Roland Juno, Fairlight CMI, Yamaha CS-80, and Prophet 5 are ever more beautiful sounding and looking than in Arturia’s previous releases, and their vintage keyboard plugins like the Wurlitzer, Rhodes and Mellotron are just brilliant to have at your fingertips without the cost or size of the physical instrument.

There are two exciting new emulations in this release, the Korg MS-20 and the Ensoniq SQ 80, both offering a great software advantage over the hardware version. The Korg MS-20 is Korg approved and comes with Polyphony (not a feature on the hardware) while the SQ 80 software has that classic 80s sound and removes the worry that the hardware has (internal batteries tend to die and the cartridges are hard to come across).

One of the most talked about updates in the collection is the Yamaha CS-80. It’s got an overhauled user interface, a smarter and cleaner advanced section and a better sound engine. Another fantastic update is the separation of the Prophet V and Prophet VS. With the sad news of Dave Smith’s passing, we welcome the new lease on life that Arturia has given these synths with their new sound engines, user interfaces and more advanced features.

Another monumental update in the V Collection 9 is the Piano V. This update firmly puts Arturia in the bona fide piano virtual instrument world with the addition of an advanced section of Model and FX where you can dive in and change Mic positions, Preamps, Noises, Age and much more.

If any or all of this tech talk goes over your head there are 14,000 presets in the collection from expert sound designers and musicians to get you started!

How can you win the Arturia V Collection 9?

To enter, email [email protected] with ‘V Collection 9’ in the subject line. A winner will be randomly drawn and contacted on June 30th!

Please note: only Australian residents will be considered for the giveaway.

To drool over the insane collection of plugins head over to Arturia’s website.