Here are the best commercials from Super Bowl 2021

One of the most memorable aspects of the Super Bowl is the creative and imaginative commercials. Here are the top ten best ones.

Super Bowl 2021 was memorable for many reasons. Whether it was for The Weeknd’s smashing halftime performance or Diplo’s cursed pre-game bash, the game will be remembered for a hot second. On top of these festivities, the Super Bowl commercials were some of the best to date.

In celebration of the honoured event, we’re counting down our top picks.

Drake from State Farm

Drake joins Paul Rudd playing the “stand-ins” for a State Farm Commercial. It’s hard not to laugh at “Drake from State Farm” with a heart etched on his hair, as he is told that stand-ins don’t have lines.

Big shoutout to my boi @Drake finally making it to the big leagues — Nora’sBrother (@thereal_RamonG) February 8, 2021

Drake be like pic.twitter.com/enRRK9spi6 — Tom Lawrence (@tjlawrence) February 8, 2021

ScissorHandsFree

Based on the iconic 1990 film Edward Scissorhands, Cadillac brings Winona Ryder as Kim and introduces Timothée Chalamet as Edward’s son Edgar. Edgar is faced with the same sharp challenges his father experienced until Kim buys him an All-Electric Cadillac with cruise control.

Wayne’s World & Cardi B’s Shameless Manipulation

Straight from Wayne’s mum’s basement, as if nothing has changed, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey are joined by Cardi B in a shameless manipulative plot to convince viewers to “Eat Local”. Excellent.

The Jason Alexander Hoodie

Seinfeld icon Jason Alexander goes through a whirlwind with his face on the hoodie of a teenage boy in a Tide washing detergent ad. With Believe it or Not playing (the same song used in George’s voicemail on Seinfeld) Alexander gets dog dribbled, sweated, sat, and trampled on.

I want a Jason Alexander Hoodie. Mark my words, Amazon will be flooded with them next week! — Brandon Early (@IamBRANDONEARLY) February 3, 2021

Yo, Tide, you missed a huge opportunity to make this Jason Alexander hoodie commercial to be about shrinkage #SuperBowl — Mary Santora (@mary_santora) February 8, 2021

Alexa’s Body

In the sweet, holy body of Michael B Jordan, Amazon made a commercial advertising Jordan’s voice as Alexa. And, hot damn, Alexa dim the lights and add bath oils to my shopping list.

Isn’t is funny how objectifying men is acceptable, even entertaining? Gotta love a good double standard. — Fat Guy in a Little Coat (@3bmoc3) February 4, 2021

It Wasn’t Me

That 70’s Show couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher along with the legendary Shaggy run through the lyrics of ’90s song It Wasn’t Me as Kutcher catches his wife eating his precious Cheetos. Why they let Kutcher try and sing… I do not know.

“All-Star-Cast”

In a commercial where everything is not as it seems, Michelob advertises their new Seltzer with an “all-star cast” featuring Usher, Sylvester Stallone, Megan Fox, and a pretty impressive Christopher Walken voiceover.

Flat Matthew

This one is really funny. Actor Matthew McConaughey is feeling a bit flat… both physically and mentally until he eats 3D Doritos. I never thought I would see McConaughey being sucked by an electric vacuum cleaner while I Want to Break Free by Queen plays.

I had so much fun on set with my friend #flatmatthew! An honor to be brought in as an expert advisor. @McConaughey https://t.co/AuLERAZbe5 — Flat Stanley Books (@ReadFlatStanley) February 8, 2021

Heartbeat Billionaires

If Lenny Kravitz tells us we are billionaires, then it must be true. Advertising for Stella Artois, Kravitz plays It Ain’t Over Till It’s Over as he tells us we are rich in life with 2.5 billion heartbeats.

Come Together

Starring Golden Globe nominee Dan Levy, the Schitt’s Creek actor appears with people who are apologising using M&M’s to soften the blow.

According to the New York Post, a single 30-second commercial in the Super Bowl will cost companies around 4.5 million and a celebrity endorsement ranging between $500,000 to $2 million.

It is no wonder all these celebrities have hopped on board, they will be making more than most players on the field who only receive a $150,000 cash bonus for playing.